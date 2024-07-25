Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $180.66, but opened at $173.40. Simpson Manufacturing shares last traded at $176.87, with a volume of 84,472 shares trading hands.

The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.13). Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $596.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SSD. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total transaction of $350,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,764 shares in the company, valued at $4,687,179.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total value of $350,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,764 shares in the company, valued at $4,687,179.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 750 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total transaction of $128,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,347.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simpson Manufacturing

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 50.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 3.0% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.09 and its 200 day moving average is $182.93. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

