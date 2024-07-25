SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Stake Cut by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.05% of SkyWest worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in SkyWest by 306.3% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 24,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 18,401 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in SkyWest in the 4th quarter worth about $12,773,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,448,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 59,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 34,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SkyWest Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $83.13 on Thursday. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $87.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 1.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.07 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 5.45%. SkyWest’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SKYW shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on SkyWest from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of SkyWest from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SkyWest news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $1,156,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,000,114.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SkyWest news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $1,156,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,000,114.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 32,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $2,487,636.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,451 shares in the company, valued at $29,082,599.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,290 shares of company stock worth $7,282,611 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Company Profile

(Free Report)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Stories

