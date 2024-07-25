SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. SLM had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 45.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. SLM updated its FY24 guidance to $2.70-2.80 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.700-2.800 EPS.

SLM Trading Up 0.6 %

SLM opened at $23.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. SLM has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $23.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SLM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

