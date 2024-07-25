SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SM. Mizuho increased their price target on SM Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on SM Energy from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on SM Energy from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.56.

SM Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SM opened at $44.50 on Wednesday. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $34.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 4.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 31.80%. The firm had revenue of $559.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.21 million. As a group, analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SM Energy

In related news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $804,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,756,808.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SM Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 509.7% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 567 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 54.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 665.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in SM Energy by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 872 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

