Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Gap Up to $14.78

Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.78, but opened at $15.16. Snap shares last traded at $15.04, with a volume of 2,847,464 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Morgan Stanley raised Snap from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Snap from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.94.

Get Snap alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SNAP

Snap Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 26.99% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. Analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $298,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 481,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,980,396.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $298,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 481,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,980,396.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $14,270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 59,894,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,699,723.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,373,343 shares of company stock worth $19,949,967. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Snap

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap by 2,580.4% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 354.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Snap by 534.4% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Snap by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

(Get Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.