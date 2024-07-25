Snap (SNAP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. On average, analysts expect Snap to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Snap Price Performance
Shares of Snap stock opened at $13.59 on Thursday. Snap has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.05.
Insider Buying and Selling
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently commented on SNAP shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Snap in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Snap from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Snap from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.94.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Snap
About Snap
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Snap
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Food Processing Company Stock Gets Fried by Recall: Time to Buy
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Entertainment Stock Offers A Rare and Tempting Entry Opportunity
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Will China’s Interest Rate Cuts Ignite a Rally for This Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.