Snap (SNAP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. On average, analysts expect Snap to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Snap Price Performance

Shares of Snap stock opened at $13.59 on Thursday. Snap has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.05.

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $298,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 481,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,980,396.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,913 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $141,805.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 483,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,696,351.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $298,080.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 481,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,980,396.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,373,343 shares of company stock worth $19,949,967. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SNAP shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Snap in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Snap from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Snap from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.94.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

