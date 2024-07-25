Solomon Moshkevich Sells 549 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total value of $57,732.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,950,066.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Solomon Moshkevich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 28th, Solomon Moshkevich sold 1,647 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $181,104.12.

Natera Stock Performance

NTRA opened at $106.10 on Thursday. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $117.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natera

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.16. Natera had a negative net margin of 30.24% and a negative return on equity of 49.72%. The business had revenue of $367.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.23) earnings per share. Natera’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 50.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Natera in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Natera by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Natera from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Natera from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Natera in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Natera from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.19.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

