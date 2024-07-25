South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $36.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. 42,977 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 32,048 shares.The stock last traded at $33.64 and had previously closed at $33.75.

Separately, Hovde Group upped their price target on shares of South Plains Financial from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

In related news, CEO Curtis C. Griffith sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $204,519.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,055,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,581,858.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 25.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in South Plains Financial by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael bought a new stake in South Plains Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in South Plains Financial by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in South Plains Financial by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 95,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in South Plains Financial by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 209,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

South Plains Financial Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.86 million, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.59.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $71.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

South Plains Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.97%.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

