Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,725 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,212 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWN. Fruth Investment Management raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 12,236 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 17.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,136 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 57,931 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 73,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of SWN opened at $6.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.03. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Southwestern Energy’s revenue was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SWN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

