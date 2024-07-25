S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $494.09

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $494.09 and last traded at $492.48, with a volume of 116078 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $487.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.55.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on S&P Global

S&P Global Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $150.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $448.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $436.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 40.81%.

Institutional Trading of S&P Global

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in S&P Global by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.