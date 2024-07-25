SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Shares Acquired by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 17.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,548 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $7,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 40,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 17,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Price Performance

XHB opened at $111.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1-year low of $69.32 and a 1-year high of $117.17.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

