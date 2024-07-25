SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $57.70

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $57.70 and last traded at $57.61, with a volume of 2501911 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.93.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,894,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,478 shares during the last quarter. Baymount Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $51,185,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 913,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,956,000 after purchasing an additional 63,380 shares during the last quarter. Main Management Fund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Main Management Fund Advisors LLC now owns 884,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,458,000 after purchasing an additional 92,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,414.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 700,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,394,000 after purchasing an additional 654,225 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

