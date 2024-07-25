Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Increased to $400.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SPOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $353.15.

Spotify Technology Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $336.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $309.88 and a 200-day moving average of $275.66. The firm has a market cap of $67.01 billion, a PE ratio of -502.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.59. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $129.23 and a 12 month high of $346.23.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at about $610,040,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,663,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,429,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,094,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 327.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,520,000 after acquiring an additional 299,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

