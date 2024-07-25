Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Raised to $420.00 at Guggenheim

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Guggenheim from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SPOT has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $273.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $396.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $353.15.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $336.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -502.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $309.88 and its 200 day moving average is $275.66. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $129.23 and a 12-month high of $346.23.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.69) earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 410.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 97,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,372,000 after buying an additional 78,609 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,271,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Spotify Technology by 30.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 79,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,024,000 after purchasing an additional 18,731 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,500.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 70,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,182,000 after purchasing an additional 65,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 512,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,339,000 after purchasing an additional 12,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

