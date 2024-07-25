Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) PT Raised to $360.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $385.00 price objective (up previously from $242.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Spotify Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $353.15.

SPOT opened at $336.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $309.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.66. The company has a market capitalization of $67.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -502.43, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.59. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $129.23 and a 52 week high of $346.23.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.69) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 9,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

