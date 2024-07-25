Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) PT Raised to $425.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a sell rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $273.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $353.15.

Spotify Technology Stock Up 1.8 %

SPOT stock opened at $336.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -502.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.59. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $129.23 and a 52-week high of $346.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.66.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.69) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at $610,040,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,400,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,226,000 after purchasing an additional 277,733 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 28.3% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 864,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,164,000 after buying an additional 190,931 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 13.2% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 852,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,514,000 after buying an additional 99,730 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Spotify Technology by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 612,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,645,000 after acquiring an additional 23,675 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

