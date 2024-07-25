Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Reaches New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $343.40 and last traded at $332.08, with a volume of 2786748 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $295.45.

The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 17.48%. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.69) earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on SPOT. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.15.

Institutional Trading of Spotify Technology

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $610,040,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,400,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,226,000 after acquiring an additional 277,733 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 28.3% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 864,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,164,000 after acquiring an additional 190,931 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 852,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,514,000 after acquiring an additional 99,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 612,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,645,000 after acquiring an additional 23,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Trading Up 1.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $67.01 billion, a PE ratio of -502.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.66.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Further Reading

