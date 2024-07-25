Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Sets New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $343.40 and last traded at $332.08, with a volume of 2786748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $295.45.

The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 3.22%. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.69) EPS.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPOT shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $396.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 554,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,681,000 after acquiring an additional 10,703 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,218,000 after buying an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $309.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.01 billion, a PE ratio of -502.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.59.

About Spotify Technology

(Get Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.