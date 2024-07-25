Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $55.00 price target on the stock.

SPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp cut shares of Sprout Social from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Sprout Social from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sprout Social from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.43.

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $36.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Sprout Social has a 12-month low of $25.68 and a 12-month high of $68.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.38.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 19.64% and a negative return on equity of 42.51%. The company had revenue of $96.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.29 million. Equities research analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $722,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,388,013.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $722,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,388,013.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 1,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $38,053.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,758.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,470 shares of company stock worth $3,063,248 in the last quarter. 10.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 35,450.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

