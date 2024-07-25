Sprout Social (SPT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Sprout Social has set its Q2 guidance at $0.07-$0.08 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $0.45-$0.46 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $96.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.29 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 19.64% and a negative return on equity of 42.51%. On average, analysts expect Sprout Social to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Sprout Social Stock Down 3.1 %
SPT opened at $36.94 on Thursday. Sprout Social has a 12 month low of $25.68 and a 12 month high of $68.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.19 and a 200 day moving average of $48.38.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $570,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,589,126. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $54,990.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,071,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,589,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,470 shares of company stock worth $3,063,248 in the last 90 days. 10.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Sprout Social Company Profile
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.
