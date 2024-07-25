Stantec (TSE:STN) PT Raised to C$131.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Stantec (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$128.00 to C$131.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$123.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$119.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Stantec from C$130.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Stantec from C$126.00 to C$128.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$121.08.

Stantec Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSE STN opened at C$120.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$113.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$112.04. Stantec has a 52-week low of C$82.50 and a 52-week high of C$120.65. The firm has a market cap of C$13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.87.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.04. Stantec had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of C$1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.36 billion. Research analysts predict that Stantec will post 4.2953046 EPS for the current year.

Stantec Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Stantec’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

Insider Activity at Stantec

In related news, Director Catherine Margaret Schefer acquired 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$114.22 per share, with a total value of C$69,102.50. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

