Stantec (TSE:STN) Sets New 12-Month High at $119.83

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$119.83 and last traded at C$119.79, with a volume of 11155 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$119.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on STN shares. National Bankshares upped their target price on Stantec from C$126.00 to C$128.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Stantec from C$119.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Stantec from C$130.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Stantec from C$128.00 to C$131.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Stantec from C$123.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$121.08.

Stantec Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$113.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$112.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.54.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.04. Stantec had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of C$1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 4.2953046 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stantec Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

Insider Transactions at Stantec

In other news, Director Catherine Margaret Schefer purchased 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$114.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,102.50. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

