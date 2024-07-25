Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Receives $21.71 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.71.

STWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $19.58 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Starwood Property Trust has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $22.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.13%.

Institutional Trading of Starwood Property Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $62,447,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $15,997,000. NFC Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $13,237,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $9,276,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 836.9% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 437,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,203,000 after buying an additional 391,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

