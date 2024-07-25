State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 1,140 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,400,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,416,000 after purchasing an additional 693,852 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 724,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,862,000 after purchasing an additional 383,495 shares during the last quarter. First Turn Management LLC purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $30,045,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter worth about $16,932,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 250,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,073,000 after acquiring an additional 127,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

KRYS stock opened at $206.64 on Thursday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a one year low of $93.95 and a one year high of $214.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 110.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.79.

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.76) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 452400.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

KRYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective (up previously from $178.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.63.

In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $4,394,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,525,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,189,020.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Julian S. Gangolli sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total transaction of $3,282,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $4,394,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,525,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,189,020.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

