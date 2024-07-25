State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 46.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Griffon were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Griffon in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Griffon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Griffon by 671.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Griffon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Griffon by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Griffon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Griffon from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Griffon has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Griffon Price Performance

GFF stock opened at $70.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.35 and its 200 day moving average is $66.77. Griffon Co. has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $77.99.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.51. Griffon had a return on equity of 90.02% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $672.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Griffon Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Griffon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Griffon’s payout ratio is 15.83%.

Insider Activity at Griffon

In other Griffon news, CAO W. Christopher Durborow sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total value of $869,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,851.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Griffon news, CAO W. Christopher Durborow sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total value of $869,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,851.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ronald J. Kramer sold 100,000 shares of Griffon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $6,707,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,500,746 shares in the company, valued at $167,725,034.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Griffon Profile

(Free Report)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.