State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NSP. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Insperity by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 44,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Insperity by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 2.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Insperity by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insperity

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $1,162,380.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,114,293.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $1,162,380.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,252 shares in the company, valued at $50,114,293.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,212 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $544,497.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,066.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,695 shares of company stock worth $2,044,864 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NSP shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insperity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

Insperity Price Performance

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $99.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.16. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $85.04 and a one year high of $123.21.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Insperity had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 137.14%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Equities analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Insperity Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.68%.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

