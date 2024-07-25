State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 29,450.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Haemonetics by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Haemonetics in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, LVZ Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 3,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HAE shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Haemonetics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.50.

HAE opened at $91.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.85. Haemonetics Co. has a 1 year low of $70.74 and a 1 year high of $97.97.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 733 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.04, for a total transaction of $70,397.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,498,992.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 686 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $65,245.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,621.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.04, for a total value of $70,397.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,498,992.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,516 shares of company stock worth $2,638,056 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

