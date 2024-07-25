State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHAK. Linonia Partnership LP acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,046,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth $12,238,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the 1st quarter valued at $16,365,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,213,000. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth about $6,745,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Shake Shack from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Shake Shack from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shake Shack presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $79.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.33. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.91, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.75. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.79 and a 52 week high of $111.29.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

