State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brink’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,375,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Brink’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,501,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brink’s by 318.9% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 115,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,199,000 after acquiring an additional 88,282 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Brink’s by 157.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 99,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after purchasing an additional 60,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after purchasing an additional 52,941 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Brink’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brink’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.50.

Brink’s Stock Down 2.2 %

BCO stock opened at $106.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.32. The Brink’s Company has a twelve month low of $64.15 and a twelve month high of $109.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84 and a beta of 1.46.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 59.84%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Brink’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.16%.

Brink’s Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

Further Reading

