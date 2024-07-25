State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,305 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACIW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,976,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,188,000 after purchasing an additional 389,424 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $846,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 62,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 36,261 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 414.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 53,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $1,209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ACI Worldwide

In related news, Director James C. Hale III sold 10,000 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $355,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,274.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James C. Hale III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $183,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,935,966.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James C. Hale III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $355,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,274.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACIW opened at $41.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.95. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.56 and a 52-week high of $43.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 1.20.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.12. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $316.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.25 million. Research analysts predict that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ACI Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

