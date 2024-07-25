State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 190.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,809 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 199.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 211,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 140,815 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,066,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,603,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $706,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 85.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 126,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 58,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corcept Therapeutics

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 50,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $66,462.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 50,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,457 shares of company stock valued at $2,655,766. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CORT shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

Corcept Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ CORT opened at $34.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.44. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $35.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.92 and its 200 day moving average is $26.32.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $146.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.19 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 22.38%. Corcept Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

