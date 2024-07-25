State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) by 72.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,972 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,990 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.09% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter worth $152,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 6.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCF has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

First Commonwealth Financial Trading Up 3.1 %

First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $17.31 on Thursday. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $17.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.85.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $120.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.34 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Commonwealth Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

