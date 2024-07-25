State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,453,599 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $339,734,000 after buying an additional 60,418 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,003,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $232,846,000 after purchasing an additional 284,965 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,886,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $61,081,000 after purchasing an additional 44,375 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,050.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,681,465 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,400 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,233,659 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,264,000 after purchasing an additional 860,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AEO. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $53,936.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $20.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.19 and its 200-day moving average is $22.31. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $26.44.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is 45.05%.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

