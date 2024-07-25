State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.49 Million Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,446 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,903 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in AAON were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 8,613 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in AAON by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in AAON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,784,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AAON by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,354,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $247,778,000 after purchasing an additional 25,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of AAON by 866.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 19,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAON opened at $84.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.10. AAON, Inc. has a one year low of $52.24 and a one year high of $96.34.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.07). AAON had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $262.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is 14.91%.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 28,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $2,146,866.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,894,778.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 28,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $2,146,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,894,778.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 29,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $2,699,032.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,337.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,646 shares of company stock valued at $5,885,399 in the last ninety days. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AAON shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of AAON in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of AAON in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on AAON in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

