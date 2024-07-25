State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.53 Million Position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,936 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,710 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 81.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.79 per share, for a total transaction of $27,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 943,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,216,280.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.79 per share, for a total transaction of $27,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 943,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,216,280.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sally Pope Davis bought 1,800 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.75 per share, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 5,243 shares of company stock valued at $154,196 in the last three months. 4.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $36.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.57. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $22.84 and a one year high of $37.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.80.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $184.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.10 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 14.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

