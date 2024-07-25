State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,456 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APPF. Zeno Equity Partners LLP acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Stock Down 5.0 %

APPF stock opened at $256.60 on Thursday. AppFolio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.29 and a twelve month high of $274.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $242.48 and its 200-day moving average is $230.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 123.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $187.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.66 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 11.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on APPF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AppFolio from $260.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $241.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on AppFolio from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on AppFolio from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.71.

Insider Activity at AppFolio

In related news, Director Alexander Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $2,502,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 182,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,693,471.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Klaus Schauser sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 403,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,810,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $2,502,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 182,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,693,471.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 125,982 shares of company stock valued at $29,959,129. 9.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

See Also

