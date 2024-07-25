State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SKY. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 65,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Skyline Champion by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 703,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,217,000 after purchasing an additional 101,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Insider Transactions at Skyline Champion

In other news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 10,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $704,145.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,011.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy Mark Larson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $251,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,512,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 10,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $704,145.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,314,011.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

Shares of SKY opened at $75.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.69. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52-week low of $52.12 and a 52-week high of $86.71.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $536.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.90 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 13.32%. Skyline Champion’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyline Champion Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

