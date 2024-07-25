State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,271 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.09% of Marten Transport worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Marten Transport by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,839,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,524,000 after buying an additional 27,091 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,338,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,023,000 after purchasing an additional 132,407 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,406,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,506,000 after acquiring an additional 451,340 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Marten Transport during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,122,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,821,000 after buying an additional 97,260 shares during the last quarter. 69.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marten Transport Trading Down 2.6 %

MRTN opened at $17.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.25. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $15.33 and a 12-month high of $23.38.

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Marten Transport had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $246.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Marten Transport from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Vertical Research downgraded Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Marten Transport in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Douglas Paul Petit sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $81,990.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,600 shares in the company, valued at $575,752. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

