State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 1,519 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Tennant worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tennant by 1,272.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tennant during the first quarter worth $36,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Tennant in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tennant in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tennant during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tennant alerts:

Tennant Price Performance

Shares of TNC opened at $106.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.10. Tennant has a 1-year low of $72.81 and a 1-year high of $124.11. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.02.

Tennant Dividend Announcement

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.10 million. Tennant had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 23.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tennant will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tennant

About Tennant

(Free Report)

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.