State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 17,034 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 233,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,214,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,218,000 after buying an additional 34,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:HP opened at $37.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.17 and a 1-year high of $46.55.

Helmerich & Payne Cuts Dividend

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $687.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.51 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on HP. Citigroup raised their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $42.50 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.63.

Get Our Latest Report on HP

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $647,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,870 shares in the company, valued at $5,865,786.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $647,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,870 shares in the company, valued at $5,865,786.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 9,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $398,580.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 137,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,540,868.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne

(Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.