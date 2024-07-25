State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Tenable were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new position in Tenable in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenable alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TENB. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Tenable in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Baird R W upgraded shares of Tenable to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

Tenable Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ TENB opened at $42.66 on Thursday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.85 and a 12-month high of $53.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $215.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.56 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 8.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $41,727.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,876.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tenable news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $41,727.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,876.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total value of $102,154.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,019.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,183. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tenable

(Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.