State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,620 Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 13.4% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 21,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $379,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZWS. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.29.

Insider Transactions at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 8,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $240,113.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,565,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,711,025.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Ice Mountain Llc sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $1,595,352.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,220,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,551,335.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 8,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $240,113.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,565,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,711,025.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 251,442 shares of company stock valued at $7,716,844. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock opened at $30.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.10. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $374.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

