State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Takes Position in NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 135,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.09% of NCR Voyix as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VYX. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in NCR Voyix during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NCR Voyix during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in NCR Voyix during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in NCR Voyix during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NCR Voyix during the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VYX shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Friday, April 5th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on NCR Voyix in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NCR Voyix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NCR Voyix Stock Performance

VYX opened at $14.45 on Thursday. NCR Voyix Co. has a one year low of $10.99 and a one year high of $19.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.47.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $862.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.00 million. NCR Voyix had a positive return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 7.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that NCR Voyix Co. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About NCR Voyix

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Further Reading

