Stifel Canada Comments on Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:AND)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Free Report) – Stifel Canada decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Canada analyst J. Keywood now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Andlauer Healthcare Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.64 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Andlauer Healthcare Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS.
Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$161.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$168.50 million. Andlauer Healthcare Group had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 10.02%.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Performance
AND opened at C$39.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$770.24 million, a PE ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$40.30. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a fifty-two week low of C$36.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.78.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.84%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.87, for a total transaction of C$61,309.95. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Andlauer Healthcare Group
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
