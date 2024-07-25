Stifel Canada Comments on Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:AND)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Free Report) – Stifel Canada decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Canada analyst J. Keywood now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Andlauer Healthcare Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.64 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Andlauer Healthcare Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$161.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$168.50 million. Andlauer Healthcare Group had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 10.02%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank lowered Andlauer Healthcare Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AND

Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Performance

AND opened at C$39.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$770.24 million, a PE ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$40.30. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a fifty-two week low of C$36.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.78.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.87, for a total transaction of C$61,309.95. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

(Get Free Report)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.