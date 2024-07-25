Stifel Canada Weighs in on Taseko Mines Ltd.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:TKO)

Taseko Mines Ltd. (TSE:TKO – Free Report) – Analysts at Stifel Canada issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Taseko Mines in a report released on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Canada analyst M. Tapscott expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Taseko Mines’ FY2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$146.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$126.00 million.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Taseko Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

Taseko Mines Stock Performance

TSE TKO opened at C$2.90 on Thursday. Taseko Mines has a twelve month low of C$1.45 and a twelve month high of C$4.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taseko Mines

In related news, Director Anu Dhir bought 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.46 per share, with a total value of C$100,340.00.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

