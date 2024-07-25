Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Guidewire Software Call Options (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,297 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,563% compared to the typical volume of 78 call options.
Guidewire Software Stock Performance
NYSE GWRE opened at $144.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,110.07 and a beta of 1.19. Guidewire Software has a one year low of $78.05 and a one year high of $146.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.73.
Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.14. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $240.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.46 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Guidewire Software
Institutional Trading of Guidewire Software
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $750,000. Benin Management CORP acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth approximately $421,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 181.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.31.
About Guidewire Software
Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.
