Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Guidewire Software Call Options (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,297 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,563% compared to the typical volume of 78 call options.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

NYSE GWRE opened at $144.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,110.07 and a beta of 1.19. Guidewire Software has a one year low of $78.05 and a one year high of $146.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.73.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.14. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $240.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.46 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

Institutional Trading of Guidewire Software

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $751,002.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,261,750.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $751,002.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,261,750.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 3,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $405,907.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,479 shares in the company, valued at $8,540,464.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,850. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $750,000. Benin Management CORP acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth approximately $421,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 181.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.31.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GWRE

About Guidewire Software

(Get Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.