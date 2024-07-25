Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Put Options (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 4,063 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,362% compared to the typical volume of 165 put options.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of XENE stock opened at $43.73 on Thursday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $27.99 and a 12 month high of $50.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.88 and a 200-day moving average of $42.52.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 647.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 24,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 20,891 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 39.2% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 175,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after buying an additional 49,483 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $10,908,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XENE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.11.

Get Our Latest Analysis on XENE

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.