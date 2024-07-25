Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Zeta Global Put Options (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 7,908 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 622% compared to the typical volume of 1,096 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZETA shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Zeta Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Zeta Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on Zeta Global from $18.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Zeta Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on Zeta Global from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zeta Global

Zeta Global Price Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZETA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Zeta Global by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,915,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,895,000 after acquiring an additional 991,678 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZETA opened at $19.69 on Thursday. Zeta Global has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $21.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.29.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 101.48%. The business had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zeta Global will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

