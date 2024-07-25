Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 9,808 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,683% compared to the average daily volume of 550 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KIRK. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Dupree Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Kirkland’s in the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Kirkland’s in the 1st quarter worth $564,000. 15.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KIRK opened at $1.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.27. Kirkland’s has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $3.88.

Kirkland’s ( NASDAQ:KIRK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.75 million for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a negative return on equity of 870.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland’s in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

