Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Doma Call Options (NYSE:DOMA)

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,535 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,660% compared to the average volume of 144 call options.

Doma Stock Performance

NYSE:DOMA opened at $6.05 on Thursday. Doma has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $9.40. The stock has a market cap of $84.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.33.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $66.07 million during the quarter. Doma had a negative net margin of 32.57% and a negative return on equity of 2,120.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOMA. Citigroup raised their target price on Doma from $6.00 to $6.29 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Doma in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Doma

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Doma stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 559,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,422 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.03% of Doma worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.67% of the company’s stock.

About Doma

Doma Holdings Inc issues residential and commercial title insurance for purchase and refinance transactions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Underwriting; and Corporate and Other. The company offers title insurance underwriting, including policies referred to through its third-party agents' channel; and other insurance services for the residential real estate market.

